Putin and Lukashenko signed a decree of the Union State

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree “On the main directions for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the creation of the Union State for 2021-2023,” writes TASS.

The document was previously signed by Putin. Lukashenko signed it on November 4 during a meeting of the Supreme State Council, which was held by videoconference. “If you do not mind, I will sign the decree. But we will all answer, not only me,” Lukashenka said, signing it.

Earlier it was reported that the decree is a package of documents that includes 28 sectoral union programs, as well as an updated military doctrine and a concept of the migration policy of the Union State. The documents were agreed upon by Putin and Lukashenko on September 9 during a meeting in the Kremlin. They include, among other things, the integration of monetary systems, the principles of levying indirect taxes and the formation of monetary policy, as well as the creation of a common payment space and the fight against terrorism.

These programs and their brief descriptions were published on September 10 on the website of the Russian government, while nothing was reported about them in Belarus. Here is a list of 28 programs:

Macroeconomic policy convergence. Harmonization of monetary policy and macroprudential regulation. Harmonization of foreign exchange regulation and foreign exchange control. Harmonization of requirements in the field of information security in the financial sector. Harmonization of regulations for credit and non-credit financial institutions, as well as the financial market as a whole. Harmonization of requirements in the field of combating money laundering and financial terrorism. Integration of payment systems in the field of national payment card systems, systems for transferring financial messages and settlements, implementation of the international standard for financial messages ISO 20022, fast payment systems, development of financial technologies, harmonized approaches in the field of supervision and monitoring of payment systems. Harmonization of requirements in the field of protection of the rights of consumers of financial services and investors. Integration of information systems of state regulatory authorities for the traceability of goods. Integration of information systems for product labeling. Harmonization of tax and customs legislation and cooperation in the customs sphere. Integration of information systems of state regulatory bodies in terms of veterinary and quarantine phytosanitary control. Integration of information systems of transport control of state regulatory authorities. Unification of transport market regulation. Formation of a unified gas market. Formation of united markets for oil and oil products. Formation of a unified electricity market. Nuclear energy development. Formation of a unified agricultural policy. Formation of a unified industrial policy. Introduction of uniform rules for access to government orders and government purchases. Uniform rules in the field of consumer protection. Uniform competition rules. Unification of requirements for the organization of trading activities. Formation of uniform principles for the functioning of a single communications and informatization market. Unification of accounting and reporting regulation. Unification of legislation in the field of tourism. Conducting a coordinated policy in the social and labor sphere.

Alexander Lukashenko also proposed creating a media holding of the Union State. According to him, “money should not be spread over existing newspapers, magazines and telegram channels,” but a media holding should be created on them in order to “talk about what is happening.” He believes that now “not only history is being falsified, but also current trends, directions of our policy, including in the Union State.”