A terrible secret about Ukrainian gas revealed

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Billions of “secret” cubic meters of gas are produced in Ukraine, thanks to which the country can be an exporter of “blue fuel”, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Artem Dmytruk said on the air of the Nash TV channel. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities should urgently conduct an audit of the gas production industry in the country. “I will reveal a terrible secret for everyone: it is no secret to anyone that 40% of the economy in our country is in the shadows. The mining industry is one of the most corrupt, where you can steal the most & lt ;. .. & gt; So I’ll tell you, if 40% of the economy of our country is in the shadow, then, based on this, we extract – both speculators and the state of Ukraine – 34 billion cubic meters of gas, “- said Dmytruk. , such volumes of production would be fully sufficient to provide the population and industry of Ukraine, and the country could export at least four billion cubic meters. “Today we are just buying it,” the parliamentarian recalled. According to Dmytruk, “villains and thieves” are at the helm of Naftogaz of Ukraine, in particular, the head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko. At the same time, he said that Vitrenko was kept in this position only because he “makes cool schemes and kickbacks” to the Office of the President of Ukraine. Subsequently, the head of the “Servant of the People” in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia said that next week the faction would consider the issue Dmytruk from among his ranks. According to the company “Operator GTS of Ukraine”, in 2020, Ukraine produced 20 billion cubic meters of gas.

