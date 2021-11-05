https://ria.ru/20211105/pyatnitsa-1757760018.html

Record temperatures await residents of Central Russia

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The temperature on Friday afternoon in the central part of Russia will approach a record high of plus 13 degrees, but the day will be rainy, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told RIA Novosti. He noted that the maximum value for November 5 was recorded in 1938 and is 12.9 degrees. Wilfand recalled that the weather is determined by air masses from the south. In general, according to the forecaster, the temperature anomaly in the center of European Russia in the coming days will be five to six degrees, and next Monday will be warm as well. At the same time in Siberia the temperature anomaly will reach in the coming days 20 degrees. “The flows of warm air from the south and west cause this situation. This is an amazing situation,” said Wilfand. He recalled that a significant excess of the norm has been observed in the region for three weeks already. “This color is red, I would say burgundy (the color on the synoptic map means the strength of the anomaly – ed.) In the east of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The minimum temperatures in Tour will be -6 degrees at night. This is the region where the temperature is 20 degrees above normal. be now about -30 degrees “, – concluded the scientist.

