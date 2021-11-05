Related Stars: Jason Momoa, Nicolas Cage, Julia Roberts

The likelihood that several relatives at once want to become part of a star showbiz is small. Most people choose a “quiet”, “non-starry” life.

1. Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is the stepfather of actress Kravitz. In 2005, he began dating Zoya’s mother, Lisa Bonet. In October 2017, the couple played a magnificent wedding. Later, the lovers became the parents of 3 children (2 from Jason and 1 from a previous marriage).

2. Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson

Dakota, the star of the Fifty Shades of Gray film franchise, grew up in a family of actors. Her mother is Melanie Griffith, and her stepfather is Antonio Banderas. The couple began to live together when the girl was 6 years old. The actor raised his beloved daughter as his own.

Dakota in one of her interviews warmly recalled the contribution of her stepfather to her upbringing: “Antonio taught me discipline and everything I know. I am grateful to him for everything.”

3. Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola

The nephew of director Francis, Nicholas Coppola, took as a pseudonym the surname of the superhero Luke from the TV series “Jessica Jones” – Cage. The man did not want people to think that he was succeeding thanks to his famous uncle.

The daughter of Coppola Sr., Sofia, also, like her father, became a director. She is Nicholas’s cousin.

4. Kate Middleton and Guy Ritchie

Few people know that Kate Middleton is from a simple family. Her mom is a flight attendant and her dad is a British Airways pilot. Prince William’s wife has family ties with the famous British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, because the ancestors of Kate in the 6th generation and Guy in the 5th were spouses. We are talking about David and Sarah Luga, who lived in the 18th century.

Middleton is Richie’s cousin. It is worth noting that in 2011 she, along with William, invited her relative to the wedding.

5. Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

Emma is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts, best known for her roles in The Young and the Restless and The Black Mark. The girl chose a career as a film actress, because as a child she often watched filming at work with her father and Julia Roberts’s own aunt.

Note that in 2010, Emma and Julia played together in the movie “Valentine’s Day”.

