Remains of nine dead were found in the area of ​​the An-12 crash near Irkutsk

Rescuers found the remains of all nine dead in the area of ​​the An-12 crash near Irkutsk, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

2021-11-05T08: 25

2021-11-05T08: 25

2021-11-05T10: 24

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Rescuers found the remains of all nine victims in the area of ​​the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. . An-12 aircraft of the Belarusian company “Grodnoavia”, returning to the base airport after transporting food products to Chukotka, disappeared from the radar on the evening of November 3 while approaching Irkutsk. It fell near the village of Pivovarikha near the Irkutsk airport, rescuers found the aircraft on fire. It was established that there were nine people on board. According to updated information, five crew members and four accompanying cargo were killed. Four of them are citizens of Russia, three are from Belarus and two are from Ukraine. Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport. They consider three versions of the causes of the emergency: piloting error, weather conditions, and technical malfunction of the aircraft.

