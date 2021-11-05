“Revenge”: Johnny Depp received court permission to release phone data from a mobile device Amber Heard

The struggle between ex-spouses is gaining momentum. Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for posting fake photos. In the pictures, the actress appears as a victim of domestic violence and takes close-ups of her bruises. “Miss Heard’s lawyer repeatedly used these fake photos in her testimony.“- said Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chu in the District Court.

According to Amber, the attacks by her ex-husband continued for more than one year, and during one of the quarrels, he broke her eyes, lip and broke her nose. But the lawyer assures that when the police came to Heard’s call, they did not find any serious injuries on her face.

“Ms Heard and her friends fabricated photographs that she used to obtain an ex parte TRO (temporary injunction) and settle a $ 7 million divorce“- added Benjamin.

At the moment, a Virginia court ruled that Depp’s team could conduct an expert examination of the phone and find at least some evidence of falsification of the photographs. However, the earlier photos provided to the actor’s legal team came without any medical examinations, so their expert Brian Neumeister was unable to verify the accuracy of the information provided. The situation is aggravated by Johnny’s defeat in November in a libel case by the British newspaper Sun, which published an article about the ex-couple’s domestic violence.

Journalists from the publication came to an ambiguous conclusion, according to which the images were processed using a special application. The day after the alleged attack, Amber attended James Corden’s program, but there was not a single scratch on her face. At the same time, Depp suffered financial losses due to the allegations and was removed from his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the film “Pirates of the Caribbean“. It is not yet clear how the claims against Amber will be substantiated before a jury. Perhaps Johnny knows a lot more about his ex-wife and at the right moment he will show everyone an ace up his sleeve.

