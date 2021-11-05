Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in the film about the atomic bomb from the director “Interstellar”

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon can play in director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”. The actors are negotiating to participate in the film. Who else agreed to star in a film about the atomic bomb.

The plot of the film tells about the fate of theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, the head of the Manhattan Project, thanks to which the atomic bomb was developed during World War II. Recall that the film also stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

The screenplay will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Byrd and Martin J. Sherwin. Filming will begin in early 2022. In the new project, Christopher Nolan will act as a director and screenwriter.

The release of the film “Oppenheimer” is scheduled for July 21, 2023. It is worth adding that Nolan received special distribution conditions from the film company Universal, according to which his film will be provided from 90 to 120 days of release in cinemas. That is, this is not only the largest “rental window” during the pandemic, but also more than it was in the pre-pandemic time.

It is worth noting that the last film by Christopher Nolan was the fantastic action thriller Argument. The tape was released on big screens in August 2020 and became the first blockbuster to be shown in theaters after the pandemic had already begun. The picture became the fourth in the ranking of the highest grossing films in 2020.