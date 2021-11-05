https://ria.ru/20211104/tuman-1757755395.html

Roshydromet warned residents of Moscow and the region about dense fog

Roshydromet warned residents of Moscow and the region about dense fog – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021

Roshydromet warned residents of Moscow and the region about dense fog

In the near future, fog is expected in the capital region, but in the morning strong gusts of wind will disperse it, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center told RIA Novosti

2021-11-04T22: 42

2021-11-04T22: 42

2021-11-05T00: 01

fog in moscow

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet)

hydrometeorological center

roman wilfand

Earth

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Fog is expected in the capital region in the near future, but strong gusts of wind will disperse it in the morning, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. “Roshydromet has issued a warning about fog in Moscow and the Moscow region. Fog is expected at night until morning . & lt; … & gt; In the morning gusty winds are expected, up to 17 meters per second, the fog will dissipate, “Wilfand said. He explained that the cause of the fog is very warm air masses from Asia Minor and the Mediterranean Sea. They will be cooled in the metropolitan area at the expense of the Earth’s surface. “Condensation occurs, the temperature reaches the dew point, and fog occurs,” added Wilfand.

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

Earth

2021

news

ru-RU

