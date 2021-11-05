Roshydromet warned residents of Moscow and the region about dense fog

https://ria.ru/20211104/tuman-1757755395.html
In the near future, fog is expected in the capital region, but in the morning strong gusts of wind will disperse it, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center told RIA Novosti
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Fog is expected in the capital region in the near future, but strong gusts of wind will disperse it in the morning, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. “Roshydromet has issued a warning about fog in Moscow and the Moscow region. Fog is expected at night until morning . & lt; … & gt; In the morning gusty winds are expected, up to 17 meters per second, the fog will dissipate, “Wilfand said. He explained that the cause of the fog is very warm air masses from Asia Minor and the Mediterranean Sea. They will be cooled in the metropolitan area at the expense of the Earth’s surface. “Condensation occurs, the temperature reaches the dew point, and fog occurs,” added Wilfand.
