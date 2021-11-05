Rospotrebnadzor assessed the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a vaccinated | News | News

The risk of contracting coronavirus from an infected person who is vaccinated against COVID-19 is much less than from an unvaccinated person. This was announced on Friday, November 5, by the deputy director of the FBSI MNIIEM named after G.N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova.

As the specialist clarified in an interview with RIA Novosti, sick vaccinated patients can secrete the virus and transmit it, but the vaccinated have much less pathogen and the time of its isolation than the unvaccinated.

“Therefore, the risk of getting infected from a vaccinated person is much less,” she added.

Earlier, on October 30, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said that those vaccinated against coronavirus can get sick, since the Delta strain has a special character of interaction with the body. According to him, with the “Delta” strain, memory cells do not have time to work. In order to constantly have a high level of antibodies in the blood, it is necessary to revaccinate every six months, the expert concluded.

A day earlier, Denis Protsenko, a doctor at the Moscow hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, warned Russians that the risk of getting sick reappears in a person who has recovered from COVID-19 in six months.

Against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.