Rospotrebnadzor assessed the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a vaccinated person :: Society :: RBC

In case of illness, people vaccinated against coronavirus secrete less infectious material, which means that the risk of infection from them is significantly lower. Tatiana Ruzhentsova, deputy director for clinical work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told RIA Novosti.

The epidemiologist also noted that the time it takes to excrete material that can infect other people is also reduced.

Virologists explain why vaccinated people get infected with COVID-19



At the end of October, the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that those vaccinated against coronavirus can get an infection, but this is due to the characteristics of the delta strain of the infection. “The delta strain has changed the way it interacts with cells and exists inside cells. The virus manages to penetrate the cells against the background of a low level of antibodies, ”he explained, urging to undergo revaccination every six months to maintain a high level of antibodies in the body.

At the end of June, President Vladimir Putin announced that only about 10% of those vaccinated fell ill, and their disease was milder than that of the unvaccinated. “Just a week ago, one of my colleagues fell ill, they told me yesterday that everyone is already at work,” he added.