Rospotrebnadzor assessed the risk of infection from a vaccinated patient with COVID-19

Rospotrebnadzor assessed the risk of infection from a vaccinated patient with COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021

Rospotrebnadzor assessed the risk of infection from a vaccinated patient with COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The risk of contracting a coronavirus from a COVID-19 patient who was previously vaccinated is much less than from an unvaccinated person, deputy director of the FBSI MNIIEM named after V.I. G.N. Of Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova. Vaccination against coronavirus is carried out in all regions of Russia. In August 2020, the Ministry of Health of Russia registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry. It was named “Sputnik V”. Also in Russia, other vaccines against COVID-19 have been created – EpiVacCorona from the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor and KoviVak, developed by the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In early May, it became known about the registration of the fourth domestic vaccine “Sputnik Light”. At the end of August, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation registered another vaccine of the Vector Center – EpiVacCoronu-N. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

