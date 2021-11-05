Rospotrebnadzor told when a patient with coronavirus is no longer contagious

Deputy Director of the V.I. G.N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova said when a patient with COVID-19 is no longer dangerous to others.

According to the specialist, in most cases, a person is no longer contagious if he received a negative PCR test. However, cases of false negative tests are possible. The result may be affected by improper swab collection, gargling and nasal rinsing prior to the procedure, and improper sample transport.

However, as noted by Ruzhentsova, the high-sensitivity test systems and the proven technique used now have minimized errors in detecting COVID-19 using the test.

The specialist added that the coronavirus may also not be diagnosed using a PCR test in patients with pneumonia. This is because the infection can be in other tissues. In such cases, the patient, as a rule, cannot infect others, since he is being treated in hospitals, REN reports.

Recall that preclinical trials of a new vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 have begun in Russia. It is clarified that the Gamaleya Center, which created the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”, has concluded six agreements to study different types of toxicity and pharmacological activity of the candidate vaccine.

A vaccine for the prevention of covid is created using new technology. According to the publication, the drug does not contain the genetic material of the pathogen – its particles mimic the virus.