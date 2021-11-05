Russia and China will work together to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue – Gazeta.Ru

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Russia and China will join forces to advance negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA). Writes about it TASS…

“China and Russia express mutual readiness to continue strategic interaction and will, through joint efforts, contribute to a political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

There they reported on a telephone conversation between the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries, Ma Zhaoxu and Sergei Ryabkov, in which the officials reached a consensus on a wide range of issues. The diplomats stressed that the return to a joint comprehensive plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program should be carried out taking into account the interests of each of the parties concerned, on the basis of mutual respect.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is being held in Rome, statedthat Russia supports a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program without additions or deletions.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran on the one hand and the United States, France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia on the other. The subject of the political agreement was the agreement to lift the regime of international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for the Iranian authorities’ refusal of the nuclear program.