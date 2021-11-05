https://ria.ru/20211104/ekspo-1757733135.html
Russia and CIIE: Results, Facts and Outstanding Products
The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from November 5-10. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
Russia-China Essentials
MOSCOW, November 4 – Project “Russia-China: Main”. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November. On the eve of it, the Russia-China: Main Information Service has collected important results and key facts of the participation of Russian companies in past and forthcoming EXPOs. Watch our video infographics.
