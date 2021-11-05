https://ria.ru/20211104/vaktsinatsiya-1757745575.html

Russian and Israeli doctors urged cancer patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Russian and Israeli doctors urged cancer patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Russian and Israeli doctors urged cancer patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Doctors from Israel and the Russian Federation during the international conference on oncology IsraelMedDay agreed to recommend cancer patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19, … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T20: 41

2021-11-04T20: 41

2021-11-04T20: 41

spread of coronavirus

vaccination

Israel

coronaviruses

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757427064_0:97:3297:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_823b132af325dd26ff4973e3a6025681.jpg

TEL AVIV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Doctors from Israel and the Russian Federation during the international conference on oncology IsraelMedDay agreed in the recommendation for cancer patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a press release from the Israeli Medical Tourism Association at the disposal of RIA Novosti. “At the international conference on oncology IsraelMedDay, Dr. Damien Urban, Head of the oncology department of the Haim Shiba Hospital, together with her Israeli colleague Irina Zhivelyuk, unequivocally supported the director of the Oncology Center of the Sechenov University, Professor Igor Reshetov, in the recommendation to be vaccinated against coronavirus, “the press release says. The conference was attended by about 1000 specialists from Russia, Israel , Austria, Sweden, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and other countries. The lecturers were 4 Israeli oncologists, who shared their experience and the latest technologies in the treatment of oncological diseases, in particular immunotherapy for lung cancer, an integrated approach to the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, palliative care. It is noted that Russian experience and developments aroused great interest among foreign colleagues. and a decision was made to more actively develop cooperation between Russian and Israeli oncologists. “We are very pleased that we have brought together leading oncologists from many countries at one site. Experts were able to learn firsthand about the Israeli experience in the treatment of oncology. Our conference was held on an anniversary. The 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel, as well as paid special attention to the topic of lung oncology, November is a month of increased awareness of risk factors and early diagnosis of this disease, “said Mark Katzenelson, chairman of the Israeli Medical Tourism Association.

https://ria.ru/20211018/kovid-1754789325.html

Israel

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757427064_226-0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc17ab0e2a9f13f863b636be381eaff7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

vaccination, israel, coronaviruses, russia, coronavirus covid-19