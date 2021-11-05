Russian Defense Ministry creates “medical special forces” to combat COVID

The medical and nursing brigades include military personnel

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

In the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a special squad consisting of medical workers has been formed to fight the coronavirus in the Russian regions. This is stated in the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The reserve has formed nine special-purpose medical teams, nine mobile hospitals and 100 medical and nursing teams. Many of them are already involved in providing medical care to civilian patients with coronavirus in different regions of Russia, ”the department told TASS.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the reserve includes military personnel who have experience in treating patients with COVID-19. It is also noted that at the moment about a thousand patients are in medical institutions built by the forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“More than 2.8 thousand beds have been deployed in the medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense for the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection, 50% of the departmental bed capacity has been allocated for the treatment of civilian patients,” the ministry said. In addition, it is noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, 10 thousand patients with coronavirus infection have been treated in medical facilities built by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Putin instructed to organize COVID – hospitals throughout the country. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.