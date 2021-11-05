Russians expect a rise in car prices by the end of the year

Until the end of this year, the cost of new cars in Russia will rise by 4-5 percent, reports PRIMPRESS with reference to a study prepared by Bankavto (RGS Bank’s digital platform).

According to analysts, the rise in prices for cars in the country has not stopped over the past nine months, and in the next two months, price lists in the format of recommended retail prices for most models will still grow.

According to experts, the reason for this growth was the increased demand and shortage of cars. The study notes that the problems of auto retail, caused primarily by the lack of high-tech electronic components, have not yet been resolved. And an improvement in the situation on the market with the provision of warehouses with new machines is expected not earlier than the second half of 2022, or even 2023.

Analysts note that they compared the dynamics of growth in average prices over the past nine months for the most popular B-class car models in Russia. Volkswagen Polo has grown the most in price. It has risen in price by 27.4 percent compared to the same period last year – an average of 1.19 million rubles. Lada Vesta took the second place with an increase of 14.1 percent (1 million rubles), the third – Hyundai Solaris (12.5 percent, 1.05 million rubles).

In the B-class SUV segment, the highest rise in price was recorded at Renault Duster. According to the results of three quarters, it added almost a quarter of its value (24.6 percent) and is now on average estimated at 1.33 million rubles. They are followed by Hyundai Creta (plus 15.4 percent, 1.45 million rubles) and Kia Seltos (plus 11.2 percent, 1.66 million rubles).

At the same time, in the first 9 months of this year, new cars have risen in price by about 20 percent, and individual brands – by 40 percent. The price increased significantly in the spring and summer, but now the cost of cars continues to increase by 1-2 percent per month. The average price of a new passenger car has exceeded the mark of two million rubles.