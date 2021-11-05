Samara blogger has removed a large garage array, which they want to demolish | 63.ru

The proceedings began in mid-September 2020, when the construction department appealed to the arbitration court of the Samara region. Officials demanded that the buildings be declared illegal and demolished. In court, the plaintiffs said that this land plot was leased for a collective parking in 1988. In 1997, local residents were given the opportunity to lease the site, but without the right to purchase.

– The lease expired in 2000. Representatives of the department explained that they did not issue permits for the construction of capital objects. It also turned out that in the 90s the owner of the site changed. “YUGAN” became the legal successor of the collective parking lot. However, the representatives of Freight One did not fully fulfill their duties as a tenant. For example, they did not pay the rent on time, and as a result, arrears were formed, – follows from the materials of the arbitration.

As a result, the judges agreed with the arguments of the officials. Garage array “YUGAN” was recognized as an unauthorized building. The defendants were given three months to demolish the cooperative at their own expense. If this requirement is not fulfilled, then the Department of Construction has the right to independently dismantle the buildings. At the same time, representatives of “YUGAN” will be required to compensate for the work.