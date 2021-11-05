Senator Pushkov assessed Moldova’s dissatisfaction with the contract with Gazprom | News | News

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov marveled at Moldova’s ability to complain about Russia with and without a gas contract. He stressed that Moscow does not prevent Chisinau from purchasing gas from any other suppliers if the agreement with Gazprom is so bad, he wrote on November 4 on his Telegram channel.

“For this (actions of Russia. – Ed.), The Prime Minister of Moldova accused us of a“ cruel game ”, and the President [Молдавии Майя] Sandu decided to thank the United States from the bottom of her heart for the “help” from which not a single cubic meter of gas came from. But that is not all. Now, the management of the Polish concern PGNiG also warns: the case of Moldova is, they say, a warning about Europe’s dependence on Gazprom, ”says Pushkov’s message.

He clarified: Chisinau has the right to buy gas from any supplier: Poland, Ukraine, Qatar or Indonesia. At the same time, the country itself chose “not free markets, but gas from Russia.”

“I chose because of the reasonable price and guarantee of supply. And the Polish side, as always, is angry, and even asks Gazprom to lower the gas price – the gas crisis in Europe is, they say, very expensive. Expensive? Don’t take it, ”the senator concluded.

On October 29, Moldova agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of Russian gas to the country for five years.

On November 1, gas supplies to Moldova began under a new contract with the Russian Gazprom. Maia Sandu said that the republic is pleased with the extension of the contract. In her opinion, the gas crisis in the country ended with the signing of an agreement between Moldovagaz and Gazprom.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Spinu said that the agreement on the repayment of the long-term debt for gas will be approved by May 1, 2022. According to him, Moldova will conduct an audit of the debt, since the country’s authorities are still unclear how much Chisinau owes Moscow. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Moldova refuses to pay for the debts of Transnistria. This amount will not be included in the total debt.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side considers the extension of the contract for the supply of gas to Moldova to be mutually beneficial.