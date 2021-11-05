Soros and 17 billionaires receive financial aid from the US government | News | News

The US government has provided 18 billionaires and approximately 250 super-wealthy people with material support of $ 1.2 thousand as victims of the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced on November 3 by the ProPublica portal.

Ira Rennert, whose fortune, according to Forbes, is $ 3.7 billion, as well as George Soros with $ 8.6 billion and his son Robert with hundreds of millions received support payments from the US government. However, according to representatives of businessmen, the checks have already been returned, and no one began to use them.

In March 2020, as the first wave of coronavirus nearly brought the U.S. economy to a standstill, Congress swiftly passed a $ 2.2 trillion package of measures under the Community Care and Support Act. The centerpiece of the law was the compensation payment for more than 150 million American families who needed help.

Congress used a simple filter to determine who was eligible: $ 1,200 for singles with incomes of $ 75,000 a year or less, $ 2,400 for married couples with incomes of less than $ 150 a year. Those who passed the identification on this basis automatically received a compensation payment.

According to the portal, millionaires received support payments because their income was below the threshold specified by the government. They reported much less taxable income. ProPublica found 270 taxpayers who collectively disclosed $ 5.7 billion in income, according to tax returns. And at the same time, they came up with the portrait of an American in need of supporting $ 1.2 thousand or $ 2.4 thousand.

In June, the annual Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2021 found that the United States and Europe surpassed all other regions of the world in terms of wealth growth in pandemic 2020. North America accounts for $ 12.4 trillion, and European countries – $ 9.2 trillion.