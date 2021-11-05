Starlink invited customers to clarify their location, and then postponed the terms of their connection for years

In February of this year, SpaceX began accepting pre-orders for Starlink satellite Internet connections, and there were more than enough people willing. However, it has now become clear that interaction with one of the functions on the Starlink website may lead to the fact that the execution of the order for connecting the user to the service will be delayed for a couple of years.

Some Reddit users report that they have moved a point on the map on the Starlink website, indicating their location, literally a couple of meters, as a result of which the date of the fulfillment of their order for connecting to satellite Internet was postponed to 2023. One of the users reports that after he moved the point on the map from the driveway to the house directly to the house, the order fulfillment date was postponed from 2021 to 2023. Another Starlink client faced the same problem, moving the hairpin from the barn to the house, which is literally a couple of meters from the farm building.

As noted by Ars Technica, the map has always been on the Starlink site, but the company recently made some changes to the site’s layout, which made the tool more visible, and users began to receive a notification advising them to check the accuracy of their location. Naturally, many users decided to correct minor inaccuracies, which led to the postponement of their order.

It is reported that this problem is not new, just now it is more widespread. Reddit users who pre-ordered Starlink connection at the beginning of the year have already noticed that even a minor adjustment of the location on the map brings a person to the end of the connection queue.

Elon Musk’s vision for Starlink is grandiose, but it is precisely these unpleasant nuances that undermine the credibility of the service. Customers who “paid” for trying to find out their location on a map report that they are trying to contact Starlink by email, but do not receive replies to their emails.