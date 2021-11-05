stars who raise children without a husband

Successful actresses and singers pride themselves on being able to combine filming, touring, and personal life. However, some star moms also raise children on their own without the support of men.

Of course, the stars can afford several nannies and assistants. Despite this, the famous single mothers proved that even after a divorce, one should not complain about a difficult fate.

OBOZREVATEL made a selection of Ukrainian and foreign celebrities who raise children without the help of a partner.

Singer Tina Karol brings up her son herself Benjamin… A 12-year-old boy studies in London and lives with a Ukrainian family. His father and Tina’s husband Evgeny Ogir died of oncology when the first child was only 5 years old. Karol often travels to the UK to visit Benjamin, while he spends his holidays in Ukraine.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is raising three sons and three daughters. Boys Maddox and Paxand also a girl Zakhara reception rooms. The movie star had six children with the actor Brad Pitt, but their marriage broke up 5 years ago. After the scandalous divorce, Pitt was unable to obtain custody of the children, so they still live with their mother.

Singer Evgenia Vlasova herself raised her 16-year-old daughter Nina, whom she gave birth to from the producer of the group “VIA Gra” Dmitry Kostyuk… The star has repeatedly admitted that the father did not participate in the upbringing of a common child. Now the girl leads a non-public lifestyle and very rarely “shines” on her mother’s social networks.

Ukrainian singer TAYANNA (Tatiana Reshetnyak) is raising an 8-year-old son herself Daniel… The boy’s father is a musician Egor Gleb, who not only did not participate in raising the child, but also cheated on the singer. Star parents divorced with a scandal. Now Daniel rarely calls his dad, because he does not need to communicate with him.

American film star Charlize Theron is raising her son herself Jackson and daughter August… She was never married, but she really wanted to become a mother. Foster children often travel and appear on social media stars. Jackson is especially attracting public attention since he decided to change his gender a few years ago. Charlize calls him her second daughter.

Halle Berry, 55, is raising two children herself. The father of the son became Olivier Martinez, and daughters – Gabriel Aubrey. With both men, the star broke up and sued the custody of the children.

The famous actress Sofia Vergara gave birth to a son at the age of 19 from Joe Gonzalez… A year after the birth of Manolo, the parents got married, but separated two years later. The Hollywood star raised the 30-year-old first child herself. Vergara looks so amazing that she is called the same age as Manolo.

