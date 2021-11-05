https://ria.ru/20211104/rakety-1757754939.html

State Department approves $ 650 million sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia

State Department approved the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia for $ 650 million – Russia news today

State Department approves $ 650 million sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia

The State Department has approved the sale of $ 650 million worth of US air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T22: 38

2021-11-04T22: 38

2021-11-04T22: 38

in the world

Saudi Arabia

U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of Defense

rockets

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/03/1744221290_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_72cf9b60c00e1dc5c6125b3ad91e79ca.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. The State Department has approved the sale of US $ 650 million worth of US air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. According to a statement posted on the State Department’s website, Saudi Arabia is asking for the sale of 280 missiles, about 600 rail-launched launch sites and auxiliary equipment.

https://ria.ru/20211029/ispytaniya-1756956157.html

Saudi Arabia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/03/1744221290_521:381:2744:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfc06d1ff25632880a9b2a30a1e87a7a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, saudi arabia, united states department, united states defense, missiles