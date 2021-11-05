https://ria.ru/20211104/rakety-1757754939.html
State Department approves $ 650 million sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia
State Department approved the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia for $ 650 million – Russia news today
State Department approves $ 650 million sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia
The State Department has approved the sale of $ 650 million worth of US air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T22: 38
2021-11-04T22: 38
2021-11-04T22: 38
in the world
Saudi Arabia
U.S. Department of State
U.S. Department of Defense
rockets
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/03/1744221290_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_72cf9b60c00e1dc5c6125b3ad91e79ca.jpg
WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. The State Department has approved the sale of US $ 650 million worth of US air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. According to a statement posted on the State Department’s website, Saudi Arabia is asking for the sale of 280 missiles, about 600 rail-launched launch sites and auxiliary equipment.
https://ria.ru/20211029/ispytaniya-1756956157.html
Saudi Arabia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/03/1744221290_521:381:2744:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfc06d1ff25632880a9b2a30a1e87a7a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, saudi arabia, united states department, united states defense, missiles
State Department approves $ 650 million sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia