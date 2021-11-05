https://ria.ru/20211105/dardanelly-1757779308.html
Strait of Dardanelles closed due to heavy fog, media reported
Strait of Dardanelles was closed due to heavy fog, media reported – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021
Strait of Dardanelles closed due to heavy fog, media reported
The Dardanelles (Canakkale) Strait is closed to transit ships due to heavy fog, Turkish media reported on Friday. RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021
ANKARA, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The Dardanelles (Canakkale) Strait is closed to transit ships due to heavy fog, Turkish media reported on Friday. in both directions. After the fog clears, the movement of ships will return to normal, “the media reported.
