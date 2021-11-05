Strongest daily rise in NVIDIA shares. What is the strength

NVIDIA shares have been growing in price for the past few weeks and are updating historical maxims, we understand the reasons.

This week NVIDIA’s capitalization has overtaken Berkshire Hathaway. On Thursday, November 4, NVIDIA shares gained 12%, creating an even wider gap in the value of the two companies. The green giant also surpassed the $ 700 billion mark for the first time and ranked 7th most valuable US company. There are also not so many left to the trillionaire club, and only Facebook (Metaplatform) remains on the way.

The stock posted the largest one-day gain in percentages in more than 19 months. The main reason for the growth can be identified the upcoming GTC conference on November 8, where, as expected, attention will be focused on various issues related to artificial intelligence.

The conference is expected to feature Omniverse Enterprise, an open virtual platform that allows creators to collaborate on physically accurate modeling and real-time 3D rendering. To put it simply, with the help of this product, the company will extract an exit from the metaverse.

Wells Fargo Securities raised its price target to $ 320 from $ 245, seeing a significant opportunity associated with the metaverse. Analyst Aaron Rakers wrote that the metaverse could provide NVIDA with a $ 10 billion opportunity over the next five years.

Long-term outlook on NVIDIA shares remains moderately positive. In the short term, stocks may remain volatile and have time to rewrite historic highs again. At the same time, from the technical point of view, the shares look extremely overbought, so the risk of correction is high.

BCS World of investments