President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the COP26 summit in Glasgow “cornered” his American counterpart Joe Biden. On Wednesday, November 3, the Daily Mail wrote about this.

Thus, the meeting of the leaders was not indicated in Biden’s public schedule, but Zelensky did not miss the opportunity to speak with a colleague.

“The Ukrainian leader managed to corner the US President during a reception at the Glasgow Gallery. Zelenskiy took the opportunity during a reception hosted by Prince Charles after the end of the first day of the summit, ”the publication says.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba confirmed that the leaders’ meetings at the summit were quick and spontaneous.

“It all happened in a very lively, dynamic mode. You go into the hall – you bump into the President of the European Council. We sat down and talked. Here once – the Chancellor of Germany is sitting, they also sat down, talked. Or you sit and the NATO Secretary General comes up to you, ”he said in a broadcast on his Facebook.

On November 2, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine met on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. As Zelensky specified, the situation in Donbass was discussed. The United States continues to support territorial integrity and reforms in Ukraine, he added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader did not attend the session of the summit’s climate conference, at which he was supposed to speak. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Kiev warned that Zelenskiy would not make it to the event in time.

According to Kuleba, the floating schedule of the Ukrainian leader is associated with a large number of meetings at the Glasgow conference. During the session, which Zelensky missed, the President of Ukraine met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the minister said.

Earlier, on October 19, the head of the US Department of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kiev, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Taran. They discussed interaction to ensure security in the Black Sea. In the evening, the head of the Pentagon met with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who during the talks said that the United States remains Ukraine’s main partner in the field of security and defense.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, France, Germany.