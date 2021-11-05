The expert called the countries doomed to extinction due to the climate | News | News

The island states are more threatened by climate change, since under the prevailing conditions one tsunami is enough to destroy the islands of Kiribati, the state of Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands. This statement was made by the coordinator of the global network of environmental non-governmental organizations Climate Action Network in Kiribati, Peleniza Alofa.

“This is not a one-off event or disaster. But about the rise in sea levels that threatens to completely engulf our homes. As a person living in the islands of Kiribati, [говорю, что] losses and damage from climate change are now an integral part of our lives, ”the British Daily Express quoted her as saying.

The publication clarified that such statements by residents of Kiribati and other Pacific islands are not new. At previous climate summits, for example, in 2017, ahead of COP23, the eco-activist in Kiribati Erietera Aram told? how vulnerable the inhabitants of the island are.

“My home is very small. If you stand in the middle, you will see water on both sides. We are vulnerable. One tsunami, just one – and our whole country will disappear, ”Aram said then, noting also the growth of migration from the island.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking at the COP26 climate summit, said that neither he nor his compatriots want to become climate migrants.

“We do not want to leave our country. We love our land, and life in our native land does not have the same meaning as life elsewhere. We do not want to be climate migrants, but if there is no change, our country will disappear into the sea, ”he said.

The impact of humankind on the environment is at the top of the agenda at the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow. The two-week UN conference is attended by delegates from about 200 countries. They are trying to agree on concrete actions and cooperation to save the planet.

Several major commitments have been signed so far at the summit, including a partnership between the United States and the European Union (EU) to reduce global methane emissions. In another treaty, more than 100 world leaders agreed to stop and correct deforestation by 2030 in order to preserve the Earth’s vegetation and increase the rate of absorption of CO2 from the atmosphere. Methane and CO2 from human activities are greenhouse gases and contribute to global warming.

A warming planet is leading to the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps, which are one of the factors contributing to the rise in sea levels. Because of this, some of the states in the Pacific Ocean may completely disappear.

The importance of supporting and increasing the unique resource of Russian forests was announced on November 2 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a video message to attendees at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, he announced that the country is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

On October 31, Vladimir Putin, during a videoconference speech at the G20 summit, stated that the average temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global temperature. For 10 years, it has increased by half a degree.

On October 25, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order required to launch a system of state accounting for greenhouse gas emissions in the country from 2023. The document was required to implement the provisions of the law on limiting greenhouse gas emissions, signed by Putin in July this year.

On October 21, the President, speaking at a meeting of the Valdai International Club, stressed that natural disasters in the modern world have become almost the norm and it is no longer possible to deny climatic deformations.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is being held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. According to the program of events, in parallel with the official negotiations, its participants will discuss the possibilities of the global community and the economy to stimulate actions to protect climate stability. As a result of the conference, a number of documents should be adopted on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.