the expert predicted a total shortage of smartphones for the holidays

Many may be left without long-awaited gifts.

The lack of parts has led to a shortage of gadgets for sale. This means that by the New Year, when everyone is choosing gifts, an inevitable collapse is possible. If previously the price was the main factor, now such a problem as the lack of devices on sale may appear. For Russians, it is no less relevant than for Western buyers.

According to Simon Segars, the head of the microcircuit company Arm, who spoke during a speech at the Web Summit in Lisbon, buyers should think in advance about gifts for family and friends, since there is a risk of not receiving orders on time.

“This has never happened before,” Segars said, adding that the mismatch between supply and demand is the most significant in his entire career in the industry.

However, the problems will not end by the New Year. The expert expressed doubt that the crisis could be eliminated during 2022. If only to its end.

“I expect that supply constraints will be less severe, but they will not be completely removed, because this is not a short-term problem with a short-term solution. The decisions that are being made today are affecting the supply of vital materials, semiconductors, over the next decade, ”Segars was quoted as saying by the BBC.

