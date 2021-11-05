The expert warned foreigners about the risk of losing their pension in the Russian Federation from 2023 | News | News

Elena Grigorieva, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Economics of RUDN University, said on Friday, November 5, in an interview with the Prime agency that since 2023, after the creation of a new register of information about the population, foreigners whose permission to stay in the Russian Federation has expired will almost immediately stop paying pensions.

Currently, citizens of foreign countries, whose residence permit in Russia has expired or has been canceled, continue to receive pensions until the new deadline for submitting documents, since the Pension Fund (PFR) receives information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and information does not always come on time.

Currently, work is underway in Russia to create a unified federal information register of information about the population, which will include, among other things, information about foreigners entering the country and living here temporarily and permanently.

As the expert explained, during 2022 the register will be replenished with data and systematized. The prompt zeroing of pensions to foreigners on the basis of an expired residence permit will begin in January 2023.

As soon as information about the cancellation of documents allowing a foreigner to stay in Russia appears in the register, the Pension Fund will suspend the accrual and payment of pensions from the first day of the month following the month of cancellation.

In addition, according to Grigorieva, a prerequisite for assigning a pension to a foreigner, if he goes to it while in Russia, is the presence of an official employment contract.

The specialist emphasized that the register of information about the population should become an instrument of financial control over the targeted use of state funds formed for payments to the population of the country, including the PFR budget.

In August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that labor migrants from December 29, 2021, in order to stay in the Russian Federation, will have to undergo compulsory fingerprinting. This condition will also apply to all foreigners staying in the country for more than 90 days.