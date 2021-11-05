The forecaster named the warmest day of November in Central Russia

The warmest day in November for the central part of Russia will be Friday, November 5, temperatures close to record will be set. The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told about this, RIA Novosti reports.

“The temperature will be 11-13 degrees [тепла], the night temperature will also be quite high – about 7-8 degrees [тепла]”, – said Vilfand, noting that warm air comes from the south, and therefore forecasters expect warm, cloudy and windy weather, in addition, it will rain in places.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center added that the record temperature on November 5 reached about 80 years ago – in 1938 – and amounted to 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Vilfand reported on the “surprising situation” with warming in Siberia



At the beginning of November, Wilfand spoke about the imminent warm weather that will set in almost the entire territory of Russia. “A very interesting situation is predicted on Saturday. Temperature anomalies will be positive throughout the country, ”the forecaster said. He added that the air on this day will warm up to 6-10 degrees Celsius, the only exception will be the southern part of Siberia – in the Trans-Baikal Territory, Khakassia and in the south of the Irkutsk Region.