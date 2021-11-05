The head of the DPR called the condition for an offensive in Donbass :: Politics :: RBC

The authorities of the self-proclaimed DPR are considering the possibility of switching to offensive actions only in the event of aggression from Ukraine. This statement was made by the head of the republic Denis Pushilin during an interview on the YouTube channel “Sputnik in Russian”.

The politician said that in the DPR they are observing the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and admit that in Kiev, due to problems in the energy sector, they may decide on provocations against the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. “They can take the path of distraction. [с помощью эскалации конфликта в Донбассе]”, – he suggested, adding that the current government of the country is characterized by” illogicality “and” self-destruction. “

The DPR authorities, according to Pushilin, are trying to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, but are forced to prepare for different scenarios. In particular, he continued, Kiev’s attempt to resolve the conflict by military means is not excluded. “[В таком случае] our hands will be free. And, I assure you, we will have to concentrate not only on defense actions, ”the head of the DPR said.

In late October, The Washington Post reported that Russia was pulling together military personnel to the border with Ukraine. European and American officials assessed in an interview with the newspaper that there are “unusual movements of equipment and military” near the western Russian borders. At the same time, they noted, the movement of troops began to be recorded after the completion of the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus “West-2021” – they were held from 10 to 15 September. The publication noted in the material that the movement of military equipment and personnel is taking place at a time when Moscow has taken a tougher position in relation to Kiev, as well as against the background of the entry of the conflict in eastern Ukraine “into a new stage.”