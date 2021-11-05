The headquarters told who can and cannot work after the cancellation of the lockdown in Voronezh

Voronezh Region refused to extend the lockdown. From November 8, Voronezh residents will return to normal life. Industrial enterprises, construction and agricultural enterprises will start working again, schoolchildren and students will return to full-time education, circles, as well as beauty salons and hairdressing salons will resume work. However, there are many exceptions. Who can work and who can’t be told in detail on Thursday, November 4, at the regional headquarters.

Who can work:

pharmacies,

sale of food products,

salons of cellular communication,

veterinary clinics – only for providing emergency assistance to animals,

financial institutions – for urgent services (payments and settlements),

key manufacturers,

car services,

organizing funeral services,

rehabilitation centers for special children,

any retail outlets – if they have a separate entrance from the street and the sale of goods will go remotely (through the point of issue) or with a delivery condition,

sports sections for training of national teams of the Russian Federation and the Voronezh region,

sports organizations of professional leagues – but without spectators and according to separate regulations.

Work is prohibited:

nightclubs, entertainment and leisure facilities,

cosmetic and spa salons, massage parlors, tanning salons, baths, saunas and facilities where such services are provided,

catering, except for the work of take-out establishments without customers visiting premises, delivering orders, canteens on the territories of enterprises, catering organizations in hotels, at train stations, at airports and at road service facilities outside of settlements,

non-stationary trading facilities for the sale of non-food products,

fitness centers, sports facilities, fitness clubs, swimming pools,

cinemas, concert halls, circuses, including rehearsals of creative teams,

children’s playrooms, children’s entertainment centers, children’s day camps, including in parks of culture and recreation, shopping and entertainment centers,

zoos – with the exception of areas located in the open air.

In addition, it is prohibited: