The number of deaths from COVID-19 per day updated the record for the third day in a row

Mortality from coronavirus in Russia has updated the record for the third day in a row, approaching 1200 deaths per day, the operational headquarters said. The increase in the number of cases for the second day in a row exceeded 40,000 people

Over the past day, 1195 people have died from coronavirus in Russia, the operational headquarters reported on the Telegram channel. This is a new record since the beginning of the epidemic, it was updated for the third day in a row. Mortality from COVID-19 in the statistics of the operational headquarters exceeded 1,100 deaths for the tenth day in a row. In total, since the beginning of the epidemic, the headquarters has registered 243,255 deaths from the coronavirus. This is half the data of Rosstat: it reported more than 460,000 deaths from April 2020 to the end of September 2021. Rosstat explained the difference in mortality statistics by different methods of data collection.

During the day, 40,217 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. This is slightly less than the day before (40 443). For the second day in a row, the increase in the number of cases turned out to be more than 40,000 people. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 8,673,860. During the day, 31,928 people recovered from COVID-19 – for the third day in a row this number turned out to be more than 30,000. In total, 7,477,366 cases of recovery have been registered since the beginning of the epidemic.

In Moscow, 6305 new infections per day, for the third day in a row the increase in the number of cases in the city was less than 7000. During the day, 1580 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Moscow – a maximum of six days. 730 people are on artificial lung ventilation. During the day in Moscow, 97 people died from the coronavirus, the operational headquarters said. Mortality from COVID-19 in Moscow is above 90 deaths per day for the ninth day in a row, follows from the data of the headquarters. Since the beginning of the epidemic, he has registered 1,843,362 cases of infection in Moscow, 31,728 deaths and 1,618,624 cases of recovery.

Advertising on Forbes