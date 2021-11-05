https://ria.ru/20211105/pentagon-1757719014.html

The Pentagon rebelled against Biden. Nuclear war at stake

The Pentagon rebelled against Biden. Nuclear war is at stake – Russia news today

The Pentagon rebelled against Biden. Nuclear war at stake

To use nuclear weapons first or not? This question has now become one of the most burning in the United States, where it entered the home stretch … RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

2021-11-05T08: 00

2021-11-05T08: 00

2021-11-05T07: 54

in the world

USA

France

joe biden

NATO

U.S. Department of Defense

donald trump

mark milli

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595558946_0:392:2592:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_2640d7fc72be956c190f048c6e0c52a0.jpg

To use nuclear weapons first or not? This issue has now become one of the most burning in the United States, where the process of preparing a new nuclear strategy, around which passions are boiling more and more, has entered the final stretch. Moreover, in this dispute, President Joe Biden, against the background of his “hawks”, looks like a “dove of peace.” At first glance, the document called the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) is not something fateful. After all, this is not a law, not a postulate set in stone, it does not even have to be accepted. The tradition of approving and updating this strategy with the arrival of each new US administration appeared in 1994, when the Cold War ended and Washington faced the question of why a nuclear arsenal was needed after the collapse of the main adversary. Since then, this strategy has been revised every eight years, adapting it to new realities and challenges, and although the last such document was adopted not so long ago (in 2018), it would be strange if Joe Biden, who has devoted almost his entire political career to negotiations on nuclear disarmament and security, the first thing would not have instructed the Pentagon to prepare a new document, “post-Trump”. It is nearing completion, with approval and release expected early this year, but the closer the release date, the hotter the controversy surrounding the idea of ​​a preemptive nuclear strike, which Biden opposed as a senator. He dedicated this and his farewell speech as vice president, a week before leaving the White House. In particular, Biden said then: “Given our non-nuclear capabilities and the nature of today’s threats, it is difficult to imagine a plausible scenario in which the United States needed whether or not it makes sense to use nuclear weapons first. President Obama and I are confident that we can contain non-nuclear threats by other means and defend ourselves and our allies against them. ” Calling on the incoming Donald Trump administration to develop a balanced strategy, the vice president said that the only purpose of using these weapons should be to respond to the threat of a nuclear attack against the United States. Biden, in justifying these positions, referred to his disputes with the “graying Soviet prime minister.” Alexei Kosygin in 1979, when the American politician was only 36 years old. It would seem illogical if, after becoming president, Biden had drastically changed his old approaches to this issue. However, apparently, his intention to officially abandon the idea of ​​a preemptive nuclear strike met with stiff opposition both inside the White House and outside the United States. As the Financial Times found out, a number of America’s allies (the newspaper named the governments of Britain, France, Germany, Japan and Australia) are actively seeking Washington to maintain the capability of a preemptive strike in NPR. The explanation is traditional: giving up this opportunity “would be a great gift for China and Russia.” And what other “arguments” should be given if you want to substantiate an idea in the West? It turns out that if Biden declares the non-use of the atomic bomb first, “it will give courage to Russia and China.” One might think that Beijing or Moscow is deterred from a nuclear war only by the presence of a couple of proposals in the Pentagon document. As soon as these proposals fall out, a blow will immediately follow on some of the US allies. They were so scared that, judging by FT sources, they fell into “collective panic.” According to the newspaper, this source is in the American Congress. From which we can conclude that the opponents of Biden’s idea in Washington itself are behind the leak of information about the “allied riot” (imaginary or real). As the British newspaper The Guardian suspects, “hawks from the Pentagon” took up arms against it. And American generals have never concealed their opposition to this approach. The fact that the behind-the-scenes struggle around NPR has sharply escalated is evidenced by the recent removal from office of the person directly responsible for preparing the document, Leonor Tomero. Her position as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Policy was simply cut. This is at the final stage of developing a new strategy. Tomero has repeatedly advocated “reducing the role of nuclear weapons in national defense strategy” and supported Biden’s idea of ​​abandoning a preemptive nuclear strike. In this regard, White House officials considered “her position as a danger in the face of the nuclear achievements of Russia and China.” According to experts, the Pentagon “does not want to have anything to do with those who intend to promote Joe Biden’s views on nuclear modernization.” And the leak in the Financial Times about the alleged dissatisfaction of the allies is most likely caused by the desire of the internal opposition to shift the arrows to the external circuit: they say, we would not be against the implementation of the president’s old idea, but we must take into account the opinion of our NATO partners, and now more and on the new block AUKUS. Biden, on the other hand, after the scandal with France in connection with the creation of this alliance, shows particular sensitivity regarding the position of the allies. Confirmation of this is his recognition of Washington’s “awkwardness” in relations with Paris. Apparently, the “hawks” in the Pentagon decided to play on these doubts of Biden, at the same time clearing out potential like-minded people inside the White House behind his back. Thus, by the time of the release of the report, around which so many copies are now breaking, the president may not find any of his long-voiced ideas there. The American media is especially stirring up passion over the recent testing of Chinese hypersonic weapons. American reaction borders on hysteria. It is no coincidence that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milli, compared the launch of a Chinese rocket to the Moment of the Satellite, the panic that began in the United States after the launch of the first Soviet satellite in 1957. Almost all reviews of the upcoming report on US nuclear strategy now refer to the new threat allegedly posed to the United States after the test of the Chinese missile. These commentators are not at all embarrassed by the fact that China itself is one of the countries that just pledged not to be the first to use nuclear weapons. … For some reason, the presence of such a commitment from Beijing does not change the position of the same American “hawks” who argue that the appearance of this point in their strategy will dramatically change something. To substantiate their fears, the Americans refer to the old words of one of the Chinese generals, who back in 2005, he announced that Beijing would use nuclear weapons if the United States intervened in the conflict with Taiwan. Despite repeated explanations from China that the general’s private opinion is not supported by official doctrine, this has since been constantly used by the Pentagon as a bogeyman. Especially when the same General Milli announced America’s intention to “defend Taiwan from China,” even though Washington officially considers the island a part of China. will postpone the threat of nuclear war and complete mutual destruction, the reality of which was pointed out the other day by Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, one should note another dangerous tendency in recent years: the “hawks” are working not only on formal documents, they are actively processing public opinion in order to reduce psychological barrier of perception of the specified threat. Western media are increasingly full of articles that a nuclear war is not so scary at all, which means it is permissible. Increasingly, there are publications and even books that the nuclear winter is generally an invention of the Soviet KGB, which carried out a brilliant operation to disinform Western society in the 1980s. Not only American, but already European politicians are increasingly using the term “nuclear deterrence” of Russia or China. What is the scandal around the recent statement of the German Defense Minister on this topic? Even representatives of the German Green Party, not particularly friendly to Russia, were forced to admit that this statement had nothing to do with containment, stressing: “In this case, the line has been crossed, which even during the Cold War was considered non-negotiable.” barriers and boundaries is the main threat to the security of our planet. The moment the fear of pressing the nuclear button disappears, the Earth will turn into a fragile glass ball. Therefore, the battle over the US nuclear strategy is not only a battle for multibillion-dollar budgets for the Pentagon and the military-industrial complex, it is also a struggle for the presence of psychological restraints that restrain the world from a nuclear catastrophe. One cannot but be alarmed by the fact that in this struggle the generals do not intend to obey the supreme commander-in-chief of the most powerful country in the world, playing their game. These can be very dangerous for everyone.

https://ria.ru/20211102/oruzhie-1757465709.html

https://ria.ru/20211030/yaderka-1756983015.html

https://ria.ru/20211103/triada-1757638948.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211021/mid-1755644561.html

https://ria.ru/20210930/zhalkie-1752543126.html

USA

France

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Vladimir Kornilov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150952/34/1509523493_245-0:1576:1331_100x100_80_0_0_160e34718e1b8077f7b50055b16d4238.jpg

Vladimir Kornilov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150952/34/1509523493_245-0:1576:1331_100x100_80_0_0_160e34718e1b8077f7b50055b16d4238.jpg

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595558946_0-0:2592:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4274861c3090d15a1c8f441cf36444.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Vladimir Kornilov https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150952/34/1509523493_245-0:1576:1331_100x100_80_0_0_160e34718e1b8077f7b50055b16d4238.jpg

in the world, usa, france, joe biden, nato, us defense department, donald trump, mark milli, russia