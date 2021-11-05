The senator proposed to extend the non-working week throughout Russia :: Society :: RBC

Many regions of Russia will not be able to achieve a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases detected daily during non-working days, so it is worth extending this regime for at least another week. This opinion was voiced by the senator from the Oryol region, Honored Doctor of Russia Vladimir Krugly. His words are reported by RIA Novosti.

“At the federal level, extending the lockdown would be correct, at least for another week,” the senator assessed, adding that Russians must follow the requirements – wear masks and maintain social distance.

The non-working day was introduced by President Vladimir Putin from October 30 to November 7 due to the spread of the coronavirus. He added that the regional authorities have the right to extend this period or even start it earlier, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Some regions have decided to extend non-working days. So, until November 12, this period will last in the Chelyabinsk and Kursk regions, until November 14, “covid vacations” will last in the Bryansk and Tomsk regions. For residents of the Smolensk region, the period of non-working days will be valid until November 10.