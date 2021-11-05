The situation with the incidence of coronavirus in Moscow has stabilized / City news / Moscow website

In Moscow, the situation with the incidence of coronavirus has stabilized. Sergei Sobyanin told about this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“We will see the full effect only at the end of not even this, but next week, when Muscovites return to work, and we understand the real picture that is emerging, but according to the dynamics of diseases and hospitalizations, we see that the situation has now more or less stabilized. Today, the detection rate fluctuates somewhere in the region of six thousand daily, and it reached eight thousand, as you remember, ” – explained Sergei Sobyanin, stressing that non-working days were not an easy measure, but it was worth it, as it allowed breaking the chains of communication.

Due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the capital, days from October 28 to November 7 were declared inoperative. However, starting from November 8, the city will be able to return to its usual regime with partial restrictions.

On non-working days, from October 28 to November 7, the activities of enterprises in the sphere of trade, services, catering, sports, culture, recreation and entertainment institutions, and other organizations, including those carrying out film screenings, were suspended. The exception is businesses that sell medicines, food and essential goods. Selling goods and providing services remotely also continues.

In addition, from 25 October, businesses must transfer 30 percent of their employees to telecommuting. Citizens over 60 years old and Muscovites with chronic diseases who have not been vaccinated and have not been sick with COVID-19 in the past six months must follow a home regimen. Such requirements will be valid until February 25, 2022.