The State Duma is ready to consider the issue of depriving the immunity of the deputy (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) Rashkin in the event of a request from the Prosecutor General

Photo: Echo of Moscow

The State Duma will immediately deal with the case of the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, and will consider the issue of lifting the parliamentary immunity after a corresponding appeal from the Prosecutor General, said the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

The deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, was detained on October 29 in the Saratov region. In the trunk of his car, they found a cut moose carcass. The police opened a criminal case under the article on illegal hunting with causing major damage. The case is being investigated by the central office of the UK. Rashkin himself denies involvement in poaching. The deputy is known for his critical statements against the authorities. He has repeatedly sent parliamentary inquiries to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office, demanding that anti-corruption checks be carried out against members of the United Russia party. He was one of the organizers of the Communist Party’s protest action after the recent State Duma elections.