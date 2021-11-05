The updated Tesla Model X received more powerful electric motors and a lighter battery

As noted earlier, after restyling, the Tesla Model X crossover received an improved cooling system for the battery pack, which provided more stable operation of the power plant under a series of repetitive loads. It turns out that the new version of the car is also equipped with more efficient electric motors, and the mass of the batteries is reduced without compromising the range.

According to Electrek, relevant information can be obtained from EPA documents describing the characteristics of the updated Tesla Model X of the 2021 model year. The storage density of the charge in the traction battery in comparison with the previous version of the electric vehicle has increased from 165 to 186.21 Wh / kg. At the same time, the actual capacity of the traction battery even decreased from 103 to 100 kWh. Since the weight of the batteries was reduced by 40 kg, these changes did not negatively affect the range.

The operating voltage of the traction battery increased from 360 to 410 volts. After the update, the Tesla Model X Long Range trim received electric motors with increased power. The rear power increased from 205 to 248 kW, the front – from 193 to 243 kW. The most expensive version of the machine, the Plaid version, is also equipped with electric motors of the same power. The unification of the complete sets is an inevitable companion of mass production of vehicles, although the dynamic characteristics of the younger versions of the Tesla Model X can be programmatically limited to differentiate with the older model.