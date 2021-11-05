There was a video of the confrontation between the US Navy and Iran in the Gulf of Oman

The conflict between the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the US Navy was shown on video.

A video of the recent incident in the Gulf of Oman between the forces of the IRGC and the US Navy was published on the Web. The confrontation was filmed, including from Iranian drones.

The footage shows how IRGC fighters on a Bell 412 helicopter disembark on the Sothys tanker flying the flag of Vietnam. Also, several small boats approached the ship, including the Shahid Nazeri catamaran ship. The US Navy destroyers Arleigh Burke The Sullivans (DDG-68) and Michael P. Murphy (DDG-112), as well as the Sentinel-class rapid response boat, also arrived at the scene. The MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, which was launched from the Sullivans or Michael P. Murphy, also appears in the video.

The video, taken from above, allows you to see that the Iranian ships are almost close to the destroyer. And the soldiers of the IRGC point the deck machine guns at the American ship.

Recall, according to Iran, the incident was caused by an attempt by the United States to hijack an oil tanker. The American side claims that it strictly followed the norms of international maritime law.