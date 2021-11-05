“They provoke him into an article.” Ex-manager of YUKOS – about bullying Navalny in the colony and orders in Pokrovskaya IK

Former prisoners of IK-2 in Pokrov Nariman Osmanov and Yevgeny Burak, who were serving their sentences in the same detachment with Alexei Navalny, told the Dozhd TV channel how the politician is being bullied in the colony. They claim that the detachment in which they both served their sentences was created specifically for Navalny. The prisoners in the politician’s detachment were instructed not to talk to him, to record his every step.

Vladimir Pereverzin, a former manager of the YUKOS oil company, told the Present Time about the rules that prevail in the colony number two of the city of Pokrov. He also served time in the Pokrovsky colony. We showed him fragments of the film “Rain” and asked him to comment on the words of the prisoners, who tell that a special detachment was created for Navalny and it was forbidden to communicate with him.

– Vladimir, why exactly are such isolation conditions being created for Navalny? What do you think the administration is trying to achieve by this?

– The administration is trying to spoil him, to spoil him. I had exactly the same thing, one to one: in the same way, the prisoners were set on, in the same way I was controlled and forbidden to communicate. That is, what is being told at large may seem absurd, but nevertheless, it is all true.

– And why is the administration?

– And the administration – because they can call from Moscow and ask: “What are you doing bad to Navalny?” They must somehow report, they cannot do something good to him, arrange for a library, for example. It would seem that an educated, literate person, after all, such people practically do not sit and are not in places of imprisonment, at least a little. They won’t get him into the library. And some dirty tricks, provocations – yes.

– And, accordingly, since they put pressure on other prisoners who communicate with Navalny, it turns out that they force these prisoners to no longer communicate with Navalny, not to give him any information at all.

– Yes, that’s exactly what happens. They didn’t even talk to me. Even at the beginning, I did not understand what was happening. We went out to the local sector for a walk, I ask a prisoner something, they shy away from me, as if they were slighted, and with a frightened face. And then one of them confessed to me: “Yes, it was the operatives who forbade talking to you.” Who talked to you – firstly, they were immediately pulled out to the operative department, asked, they reported what they talked to me about – they were beaten.

– And former prisoners, by the way, tell in this film that it was not easy for them themselves, and the administration allegedly forced them to participate in these bullying. The prisoner says that he himself suffered, he still cannot recover. Do you understand exactly how Navalny himself and those who are forced to torture him in this way in the colony?

– I understand very well how hard it is for Navalny. My tests here ended with the fact that in the end I was forced to open up there. [распороть брюшную полость]… And this prisoner who says that he himself suffered there – of course, this is probably some kind of exaggeration. But nevertheless, of course, many prisoners like it, provoke it. Why not?

– Why were you brought to such a state?

– Because I was complaining. I had a war with the administration, I wrote complaints, and I needed to be influenced somehow. They began to squeeze the whole squad, and prisoners began to come to me and say that because of me the whole squad was suffering, they were deprived of sleep, which they were not supposed to. But again, prisoners work 24 hours a day, they are given a little sleep during the day, and this is kind of unofficial. Therefore, when I began to write complaints, they were deprived of sleep and said that it was all because of me: “This is bad Pereverzin, he complains, he doesn’t like it here.” Therefore, they began to put such pressure on me, and I was forced to take measures, as a result of which I left this detachment.

– Do you think Navalny is being brought up to exactly the same thing now?

– I do not think. I think he is being watched 24 hours a day. He will not have such an opportunity. But he would have had enough spirit, I have no doubt about it, he is a great fellow, of course.

– They say that while Navalny was in the hospital, the others were shown a special film about him, which everyone in the colony was obliged to watch. How much can such an attempt to discredit Navalny in the eyes of other prisoners affect his life in the colony? What is meant when they speak of this lower caste?

– There is a certain caste of prisoners: offended, depressed, with whom no one communicates, they live separately, eat from a separate dish, no one shakes hands with them. But this is serious enough. They automatically fall into such a caste for various reasons, well, including because of their unconventional orientation. That is, in principle, in prison conditions this is a rather serious charge – not just serious enough, but that’s all. That is, if it was chased through the prison, then no one at the same table would even sit down with him.

– But such an attempt to discredit Navalny in the eyes of the prisoners, accordingly, strongly affects his life in the colony, even if it is not so?

– I think yes. Let’s just say there is such a thing as “questioned.” That is, if someone there questions him, he is also not a bastard. Therefore, in principle, such a provocation is not so difficult to do, because you are completely deprived of rights in prison. Now gulagu.net, Osechkin’s resource, they tell a lot of things there, monstrous stories of what is happening and how it is all done.

– You are talking about a provocation and, continuing this topic further, the prisoners in the film say that really one of the goals, according to the former prisoners, was precisely to provoke Navalny himself into a conflict. What would have happened if Navalny had really succumbed to these provocations? In fact, he already has dozens of penalties from the administration. And what if he really hit one of the prisoners?

– If he hit some prisoner, then this is already an article, that is, this is the infliction of lungs or it all depends on the extent of the damage. Again, he hit there, and the operatives also beat this prisoner in a quiet way – who can figure out where Navalny hit him, and where – the operatives. And, in principle, this is an article. He is provoked into an article. If he fights with a prisoner there, one blow is enough – here you have two more years.

– The convicts also say that Navalny is constantly monitored not only by video cameras, but also by several members of the detachment at once. Vladimir, have you seen, have you come across similar examples of pressure in the colony? Were there those who literally broke down in front of your eyes from such pressure?

– So nobody was crushed, except me.

– How did you deal with it?

– I endured for a long time, and in the end I cut myself and left for another detachment, and then for another colony.

– Is it possible to say this exclusively about this colony, or did you come across this further?

– No, I had such psychological pressure as Navalny had in Vladimir on the general regime of IK-6, and then I was transferred to this Pokrov, where Aleksey is sitting, that is, all the familiar places.

– And how were you treated in the Pokrov?

– In the Pokrov, more or less. I already came to Pokrov with a certain reputation of being “frostbite” that I could cut myself, and, in principle, they were afraid of me “garbage”. It was clear that no one would let me go on parole, and they were already so afraid.

– Now these facts have been published, and you talked about it earlier. Now we see a film about Navalny. Can anything now change, even in one single Pokrovsky colony?

– It can change. You see, all these jailers run under the presidential administration and under the FSB, under their supervisors, under their instructors. If someone from the high management calls and says: “What are you doing there, fucking, why are you pressing him there?” – they will stop, otherwise nothing will change.

Alexei Navalny is now in correctional colony No. 2 in the city of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, where he was placed when he returned from Germany to Russia: formally, this was done at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which considered that the oppositionist violated the conditions of probation in the “case” Iv Roche. “Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in a general regime colony. In Russia, after the arrest of the politician, there were protests demanding his release, because of the persecution, many of his associates had to leave Russia.