Things to do at home: the return of ABBA and a film with Tom Hanks :: Impressions :: RBC Style

On a long weekend, a rich program: a podcast about the economy in Russia, a series about a conscientious official, a film about how Tom Hanks survives in the post-apocalypse, and an audio performance based on George Orwell

“Army of Thieves”

Netflix

The prequel (that is, the chapter foreshadowing the events of a previously told story) of “Army of the Dead” from Zach Snyder, who again acted not as a director, but as a producer. According to the plot, bank teller Sebastian Schlencht-Wenert from Postdam publishes videos on YouTube about hacking various safes in his free time, until one day he is invited to participate in competitions in this craft. He agrees and meets jewelry thief Gwendoline (Natalie Emmanuel), who recruits him to a bank robbery team. The events unfold against the backdrop of a zombie virus epidemic in Nevada.

Zack and Deborah Snyder decided on a prequel after the hero of “Army of the Dead” – a nervous but ingenious safe cracker Ludwig Dieter – fell in love with the audience. The director of the two films was Matthias Schweighefer, who played the role of a German robber with a curly blond head.

ABBA’s first album in 40 years

The Voyage LP is an event comparable at least to the return of The Beatles. The fans heard the last, in a row the eighth, album of the Swedish group “Visitors” back in 1981, a year later the group finished its career. Personal relationships contributed to this – Bjorn Ulveus and Agneta Feltskog divorced in the late 70s, and Benny Andersson and Annie Fried Lingstad – in the same 1981. What kind of songs are there.

But interest in ABBA’s music hasn’t disappeared in 40 years. Proof of this is the 1992 hit collection “Abba Gold”, which is still in the top ten album charts. Musical “Mamma Mia!” since 1999, it has been staged again thousands of times, including in Russia. In 2008, a film musical with Meryl Streep and Cher was released, and in 2018 a sequel – Mamma Mia! 2 “.

All these years, the producers tried to persuade the four to reunite – without much success. But from the mid-2000s, the ice between the legendary Swedes began to melt, and after several joint performances at private parties, Agneta, Annie, Benny and Bjorn decided that recording an entire album was not a bad idea. The “Voyage” LP has ten tracks – just what you need for a rainy November weekend.

Finch

Apple TV +

Post-apocalyptic road movie from Miguel Sapochnik, director of the most spectacular episodes of Game of Thrones. In the main role – Tom Hanks, playing a man in difficult life circumstances. As in the 2000 film “Rogue”, where the hero was thrown onto a desert island, Hanks once again dresses in the image of a reluctant hermit. In the story, the inventor Finch lives in a bunker in the post-apocalypse: after an anomalous solar storm, a catastrophe occurred on Earth, and most people died. Finch escaped, but he didn’t have long to live. He spends his days not alone. Now, instead of a volleyball, with him is a live dog Goodyear and a faulty but sociable robot Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). The three of them embark on a journey across the scorched continent, accompanied by breathtaking special effects.

“Official”

KION

An employee of the abstract Russian Ministry of Health, Arina Alferova (Victoria Tolstoganova) is having an affair with her married boss Pavel (Maxim Vitorgan), who from time to time slips her to sign papers for a tender with one single winner – a pharmaceutical company of a certain Tsalov (Alexey Agranovich). Not under the most pleasant circumstances, Arina realizes that her lover is twisting her around her finger, and thanks to her, the pharmacies are receiving fake life-threatening drugs. And the suspicious criminal activity around the Tsalov factory becomes even more noticeable after two murders. The drama by Oksana Karas (“Doctor Liza”) is executed according to all the laws of the soap opera genre, which means it retains attention, intrigues and turns on like a paperback detective.

“Lucky”

ivi

Evgeny Tsyganov plays Ivan Potapov, a “sober driver” in a gloomy northern town. At the same time, in the recent past, Ivan was not at all a sober drunkard, but in the distant past – a champion in motorcycle racing on ice and a happy family man. But in the current reality, Potapov is doomed unhappy – this state is perfectly expressed by the melancholic facial expressions of the actor Tsyganov. On his way there are different passengers, whom he delivers in the evenings for free. These are Grandfather, who married a young woman (the last role of Vladimir Menshov), and the rabbi – a veteran of the Afghan campaign Arye (Kirill Kyaro), and the adventurer Svetlana (Svetlana Khodchenkova), and Potapov’s newfound friend – a traffic police inspector who was once a fan motorcycle racing.

You can watch “Lucky” for free.

“Family budget”

“Kinopoisk”

The dashing 90s are in the past, but the problems of the intelligent family, who are trying with all their might to get out of poverty, have not disappeared anywhere. Moreover, they firmly took root in Krasnodar, where the story unfolds. Its heroes are the enterprising Frolov family, who buy an apartment on a mortgage, but soon find out that they are unable to pay it. This is how a piano teacher and attraction designer, along with her son and daughter, take on any job, just to patch up the financial hole.

The Frolovs were played in the comedy by Yulia Aleksandrova (Call DiCaprio!) And Anton Filipenko (The Anna Nikolaevna Project), and their children were played by Valentina Lyapina (Peace! Friendship! Chewing gum!) And Georgy Strelyanniy (Trigger ).

The film also stars Sergei Stepin (“Dyatlov Pass”), Sergei Epishev (“The Last Minister”) and singer Feduk (cameo).

The script was written by Asya Belikova (“Nastya, pull yourself together!”), Nikolai Kulikov (“Bitter!”, “Fire”) and Konstantin Mayer (“I’m losing weight,” “Guests”).

“1984” – the first audio performance by Arzamas

Listen

Radio Arzamas, responding to the continuing interest in George Orwell’s work, released an audio version of it. Not just well-read, but played by artists Timofey Tribuntsev, Victoria Tolstoganova and Dmitry Nazarov. Arzamas editor-in-chief Mika Golubovsky emphasizes: “An amazing thing is happening with Orwell. <...> As it was topical in the late 1940s, it remained in any next decade, year, week or day. Something new is just becoming relevant: dissent, total surveillance, torture. Actually, 1984 is also a love story. “

There will be three episodes of “1984” in total, the first two can already be heard at the Arzamas venues.

“Time and money”

New podcast of the studio “Libo / Libo” about the role of entrepreneurs in the history of Russia and the world. The presenters will talk about the shadow market of peasant icons, about medieval magnates from Veliky Novgorod, about slave owners, the economy of the Old Believers and the music market of the Soviet Union. Host – Andrey Aksenov, author of the famous podcast “The Decline of the Empire”. The scripts were worked on by a specialist in ancient Novgorod, Vladimir Korshakov.

New episodes will be released on Thursdays and only on Yandex.Music.