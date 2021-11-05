Ukraine reported mass shutdown of thermal power plants due to lack of fuel – Gazeta.Ru

The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Batkivshchyna party, Ivan Krulko, said that most of the power units at thermal power plants (TPPs) in the country stopped working due to lack of fuel. He stated this on the air of the Nash TV channel, reports RIA News”…

“We have 88 power units of TPPs in Ukraine, which generate electricity, which is used to balance nuclear power. Today, out of 88 power units, 37 are functioning, 51 are not functioning. Half of them do not work on the so-called emergency call. This is a lack of fuel, ”the deputy said.

According to Krulko, on the eve of the most powerful power plant in the Kiev region, the Trypilska TPP, stopped working due to a decrease in coal supplies to a minimum. The parliamentarian expressed concern that due to the lack of electricity, rolling blackouts may begin at social infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, the head of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko stated about the catastrophe in the energy complex of Ukraine. In her opinion, the reasons for the energy crisis in the country were the incompetence of the authorities and corruption in the gas sector.