https://ria.ru/20211104/gensek-1757759208.html

UN Secretary General urged CAR to bring to justice those who shot at peacekeepers

UN Secretary General called on CAR to bring to justice those who shot at peacekeepers – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

UN Secretary General urged CAR to bring to justice those who shot at peacekeepers

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the CAR authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the recent attack on peacekeepers RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T23: 46

2021-11-04T23: 46

2021-11-04T23: 46

in the world

UN

king

Stephan Dujarrick

antonio guterres

Faustin-Arcange Touadera

peacekeepers

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0d/1732072278_0-0:3102:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_dcbae7c3585b6ad2f20cbbf7d9044d88.jpg

UN, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has called on the CAR authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the recent attack on UN peacekeepers, his spokesman Stefan Dujarrik said in a statement. Republic (MINUSCA) in Bangui on Monday, which injured ten unarmed, recently arrived Egyptian peacekeepers. The Secretary General stresses that attacks on UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. responsibility of those responsible for this unacceptable attack, “Dujarrick said. On Tuesday, the UN Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) reported that ten UN peacekeepers from Egypt were injured on Monday during a shootout with the presidential guard th. According to MINUSCA, the guardsmen opened fire without warning on a detachment of “blue helmets” at the international airport of the CAR capital, Bangui. While retreating, a bus of peacekeepers hit a woman who later died. The press secretary of the head of state, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, in turn, told RIA Novosti that the guards of the head of the CAR Faustin-Archange Touadera opened fire on the Egyptian UN peacekeepers only after a warning signal and due to the fact that the military came too close to the presidential palace.

https://ria.ru/20211101/vaktsiny-1757205610.html

king

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0d/1732072278_373-0:3102:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef65aede39c92bb0613e9e9c4e66e5d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, un, tsar, stephan dujarric, antonio guterres, faustin-arange tuadera, peacekeepers