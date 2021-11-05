https://ria.ru/20211105/sudan-1757767884.html
US Secretary of State calls for resumption of dialogue in Sudan
in the world
Sudan
anthony blinken
abdallah hamdock
situation in Sudan
WASHINGTON, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Armed Forces Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, urging them to engage in dialogue to restore civilian rule in the country, the US Foreign Ministry said. In a conversation with Hamdok, Blinken expressed hope that The Sudanese military will take the necessary steps to “renew the US-Sudanese partnership, which encompasses political, diplomatic, economic and security cooperation.” government. Hamdok was briefly detained by the military, but was soon released under pressure from the international community.
