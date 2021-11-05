https://ria.ru/20211105/sadikov-1757777481.html
Uzbek President dismisses Minister for the Development of Information Technologies
The President of Uzbekistan dismissed the Minister for the Development of Information Technologies – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021
Uzbek President dismisses Minister for the Development of Information Technologies
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree dismissed Shukhrat Sadikov from the post of Minister for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the country, … RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021
TASHKENT, November 5 – RIA Novosti. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree dismissed Shukhrat Sadikov from the post of Minister for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the country, the ministry’s press service reported on Friday. Previously, the local Internet publication kun.uz reported that Sadikov had been fired from his post due to the suspension of social networks. and messengers on Wednesday. “By the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Minister of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Mukhamedzhanovich Sadikov was relieved of his post,” the ministry’s website says. social networks and messengers Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki and YouTube due to violation of the law on personal data. Mirziyoyev called such actions short-sighted and ordered the dismissal of the head of Uzkomnadzor Golibsher Ziyaev. By the evening of the same day, the work of these resources in the country was restored in full. According to media reports, the adviser to the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, head of the department for the development of IT technologies, telecommunications and innovation activities Olimjon Umarov was also dismissed. Mirziyoyev signed amendments to the law “On personal data” at the end of January all Internet resources are required to store personal data of citizens of the republic on the territory of the country. Later, the supervisory authority reported that it had notified a number of foreign Internet companies – Google, Mail.ru, Microsoft Skype, Telegram, Tencent Wechat, TikTok, Twitter, Yandex – about the need to comply with the specified requirements of the law. In July, the supervisor restricted the work of Skype, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte and WeChat until they corrected violations. On Monday Mirziyoyev signed amendments to the legislation providing for the introduction of fines for social networks from February 2022 for violating the law on the storage of personal data in the country. – from 2.5 thousand to 5 thousand dollars.
uzbekistan
uzbekistan, shavkat mirziyoyev
Uzbek President dismisses Minister for the Development of Information Technologies
Earlier, the local Internet publication kun.uz reported that Sadikov was fired from his post due to the suspension of social networks and instant messengers on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the State Inspectorate for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications of Uzbekistan (Uzkomnadzor) restricted the work of social networks and messengers Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki and YouTube due to violation of the law on personal data. Mirziyoyev called such actions short-sighted and ordered the dismissal of the head of Uzkomnadzor Golibsher Ziyaev. By the evening of the same day, the work of these resources in the country was restored in full. According to media reports, the day before, the adviser to the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, head of the department for the development of IT technologies, telecommunications and innovation, Olimjon Umarov, was also dismissed.
Mirziyoyev at the end of January signed amendments to the law “On Personal Data”, according to which, from April 15, all Internet resources are obliged to store personal data of citizens of the republic on the territory of the country. Later, the supervisory authority reported that it had notified a number of foreign Internet companies – Google, Mail.ru, Microsoft Skype, Telegram, Tencent Wechat, TikTok, Twitter, Yandex – about the need to comply with the specified requirements of the law. In July, the supervisor restricted Skype, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, and WeChat until they remedied violations.
On Monday, Mirziyoyev signed amendments to the legislation providing for the introduction of fines for social networks from February 2022 for violating the law on the storage of personal data in the country – from $ 2,500 to $ 5,000.