Volodin assessed the possibility of depriving Rashkin of the deputy’s immunity :: Society :: RBC

The deputy may be involved in illegal hunting, he was detained with a carcass of an elk in the car. Rashkin himself claims that he did not kill the animal, but only found its corpse. He believes that he could become a victim of provocation

Valery Rashkin

(Photo: duma.gov.ru)



The State Duma will consider the issue of removing parliamentary immunity from the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, if the Prosecutor General asks about it. The speaker of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin told about it on the air of the channel “Russia 24”.

“If this happens, we will not postpone the consideration of the issue, we will immediately schedule a meeting, hear the arguments of the Prosecutor General and make a decision,” he explained.

The Central Investigative Committee took up the case of hunting moose after the arrest of Rashkin



Volodin clarified that the Prosecutor General will ask to lift Rashkin’s immunity, if during the investigation it is necessary to bring the deputy to justice.

Members of the State Duma and the Federation Council have parliamentary immunity. While it is in effect, they cannot be held criminally or administratively liable. In addition, they cannot be detained or arrested, searched and interrogated (except in cases of arrest at the scene of a crime).