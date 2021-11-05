Volodin said that the State Duma will immediately deal with the Rashkin case

The State Duma will immediately convene a meeting on the case of the Communist Party deputy Valery Rashkin. This was announced on Friday, November 5, by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on the Russia-24 TV channel.

The Speaker of the State Duma said that the issue of the withdrawal of parliamentary immunity from one of the main representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation after a corresponding appeal from the Prosecutor General.

Volodin clarified that if during the investigation it is required that the parliamentarian be held accountable, the Prosecutor General will appeal to the State Duma with a request to lift the immunity.

“If this happens, we will not postpone consideration of the issue, we will immediately schedule a meeting, hear the arguments of the Prosecutor General and make a decision,” concluded Volodin.

The materials of the criminal case on illegal hunting, the defendant in which was the State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, was transferred to the central office of the Investigative Committee. Employees of the department have already appointed the necessary examinations, said the official representative of the TFR Svetlana Petrenko.

Now investigators continue to interrogate witnesses who confirm that Rashkin was indeed in the area of ​​the scene. The knife, ax and other items confiscated from him were recognized as material evidence.

On the night of October 29, Rashkin was detained in the Saratov region on suspicion of poaching. In his car, they found a cut carcass of a dead elk. The politician said that he did not kill the animal, but found it in the forest and wanted to take it to the police himself. Later, a carbine and a hunting ticket in the name of Rashkin were found near the place of cutting. The deputy can be deprived of immunity and imprisoned for up to five years for violation of the rules of hunting.