“We were being followed all the time.” Journalist from the Netherlands – about expulsion from Russia

Tom Wennink, a reporter for the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant, who was forced to leave Russia after the cancellation of his visa, was followed during his travels in Russia by unknown persons – as he believes, special services. The journalist told about this in an interview with Radio Liberty. Vennink does not know what was the real reason for his expulsion, but suggests that the general deterioration of Russian-Dutch relations due to the MH17 case, the court’s decision on the return of the “Scythian gold” to Ukraine and the decision of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands expected on Friday could have played a role in this. in the multibillion-dollar lawsuit of former Yukos shareholders against the Russian authorities.

As de Volkskrant herself writes, the formal reason for not renewing the Russian visa for Tom Vennink was two administrative offenses, the fines for which were paid. In November 2019, the journalist did not provide the address of his residence in Moscow on time, and in January last year he was punished for visiting Chukotka without the consent of the local leadership.

At the end of August 2021, the BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford was forced to leave Russia. Russian authorities have declared that she “poses a threat to national security.” The Dutch Foreign Ministry tried to prevent Wennink’s expulsion, but these attempts were unsuccessful. “It is unacceptable for the Netherlands if a journalist is forced to leave the country against his will,” the Foreign Minister said in a statement. Ben Knapen…

In an interview with Radio Liberty, Tom Vennink told how he and his colleagues were watched during their trips around the country, how the attitude of ordinary Russians towards him changed because of the law on “foreign agents” and with what feelings he leaves Moscow, where he came to work for 6 years back thanks to his Russian girlfriend.

– How and when did you find out about the decision to expel you from Russia?

– On Monday morning I came to the office of the migration service to get a new visa, but instead of it I was handed a letter from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where it was written that I must leave the country within three days. My still valid visa was canceled, instead of it I was given a transit visa valid for three days.

– So you applied for a new visa without any problems before, when you submitted them, there were no questions?

– Yes, but there have already been certain problems with obtaining a new accreditation at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Usually I get accreditation for a year right away, but this time I was given it for only 7 weeks. Nobody explained to me why. Anyway, I tried to extend my Russian visa for these 7 weeks and was told that it would be ready on Monday. When I came for her, I was told to leave Russia within three days.

– The formal reason was two administrative offenses committed by you. Tell us more about them.

– Yes it’s true. These are two administrative offenses that occurred several years ago. In 2019, I was fined for not registering on time at my residential address. You may know that foreigners have to register with the Ministry of Internal Affairs every time they return to their place of residence after leaving for another region. I immediately paid this fine. In 2020, I went to Chukotka, to one of the small towns, and was fined for not having permission for this visit from the local authorities. It turned out that I had to request such permission from the governor of Chukotka. This fine was also small and was immediately paid by me. At the same time, last year I had no problems with extending my visa, despite the fact that by that time these administrative offenses had already occurred. So I’m surprised I was forced to leave the country.

– Do you think that these offenses were the reason for refusing your visa extension? Or is there something else behind it?

It’s hard to believe that two minor violations were the cause

– I find it hard to believe that two minor violations were the cause. Foreign journalists have never been expelled from Russia for such minor offenses before. I don’t know what the real reason for the expulsion is, but I don’t think it’s a matter of my personality. I also don’t think this move is aimed at my newspaper, de Volkskrant. This may be part of a broader problem in relations between Russia and the Netherlands. Russia is very concerned about the trial in the case of the crash of flight MH-17, which is now taking place in the Netherlands. There are other cases that Russia is concerned about – for example, the case of Yukos shareholders. In addition, recently a Dutch judge ruled to return the exhibits of the Scythian gold exhibition to Ukraine, and not to Crimea, which is now controlled by the Russian authorities. There are many problems, diplomatic problems in relations between Russia and the Netherlands, perhaps the reason for my expulsion is this, but no one officially informed me about this.





– Have your colleagues from the Netherlands, who work in Russia, had any problems lately?

– Colleagues from other publications are afraid that my expulsion from Russia may have a negative impact on them. I know, for example, that one of them, like me, had a problem with the extension of accreditation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are concerned that my expulsion was not supported by clear and specific reasons.

– How many years have you worked in Russia? Did you have anything to do with this country? Why did they decide to send you to Moscow?

– I worked in Russia for 6 years. My girlfriend is from Russia, she first introduced me to the country 8 years ago. I immediately realized that this is a very interesting country for journalistic work, and I always enjoyed telling stories about Russians, not about the Russian authorities. There is a big difference between people and authorities. I loved traveling around Russia to tell these stories, and it’s a pity that my newspaper and I will now be forced to talk about Russia from Amsterdam. Sitting in Amsterdam, you do not know what the Russians are talking about, what they think. You don’t see how cities are changing, you don’t see how the situation is developing. It is impossible to see the full picture of what is happening in Russia when you write about it from another country. I hope de Volkskrant will soon be able to send a new correspondent to Moscow, but I’m not sure if this is possible.

– How was it working in Russia? Did you feel any restrictions on the part of the authorities or some kind of danger, for example, when covering rallies?

– Compared to Russian journalists, I could work relatively freely. Much more pressure is put on them. It was like that for all 6 years that I worked in Russia, but I could do my job. Sometimes local special services become interested in your articles, but this is also not news. I have come across this several times. The staff of these services followed me, but they never did so that I had to refuse to cover any story. Therefore, it came as a surprise to me that they decided to expel me from the country.

– What exactly do you mean when you say that you were “followed”? How exactly did this happen?

We have faced attempts to intimidate us

– During the preparation of several articles in the Russian regions, I noticed that we were being pursued in cars. For example, quite recently, when we wrote about the Russian parliamentary elections. Together with a photographer, we traveled to the cities of the Volga region to find out from the people living on its banks what they think about the elections. We were followed by a car in Astrakhan, when we arrived in Kazan, three policemen had already met us at the station – they knew that we were on this train and demanded that we show them our documents. Quite recently, when we came to the Komi Republic, 4 cars constantly chased me and a photographer. We have encountered this kind of intimidation attempts, but we were not alone. This is not news for Russia, probably because of its Soviet past, but all this has never prevented me from working. The current step by the authorities is a significant escalation in this sense.

– What’s really new in Russia is the application of the “foreign agents” law. Did you feel fear from the people you interacted with? After all, for any contact with you, they could be recognized as such “agents”.

– In general, people in Russia have always been happy to communicate with me as a foreign journalist. I have been asked a lot about my home country, the Netherlands. Lately, many laws have indeed emerged that aim to portray the West as an enemy. This is a huge problem, especially for local journalists who find it extremely difficult to work right now. But yes, lately people have become less willing to share their opinions with Western journalists. This, most likely, will not cause problems for them, but theoretically there is such a possibility. Over the past six years, people are less and less willing to talk, especially about politics. I understood this and urged people to take this risk and share their opinions.

– Did your publication or the Dutch Foreign Ministry try to influence the cancellation of your visa by contacting the Russian authorities directly?

– Yes, over the past three days our Foreign Ministry has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry, there were contacts at the level of ambassadors, my newspaper contacted the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, but this did not lead to any positive result.

– What is the bottom line – are you banned from entering Russia for some time? Can you apply for a visa again? And would you like to try to return to Russia if you have such an opportunity?

– I would very much like to return to Russia, because my personal life is connected with it. I still have friends in Russia, my girlfriend, I would love to return, but now this is impossible. I am banned from entering Russia until January 2025.