XRP token (Ripple) surpasses $ 1.25 amid news

XRP has risen in price by 15% since Tuesday after the news of the move to the Ethereum blockchain.

The token tested 2-month highs above $ 1.25 on Thursday.

XRP, the token of the Ripple company, distances itself from the XRP Ledger distributed ledger network.

Moving to Ethereum will help the project’s liquidity. Holders of wrapped xrp (WXRP) will have access to the entire Ethereum ecosystem, said Ripple CTO David Schwartz, writes cryptocurrency.tech.

The service provider will be the Wrapped company, and the tokens themselves will be stored under the management of the Asian company Hex Trust. Each WXRP will be backed by XRP in a 1: 1 ratio.

More details on the Ripple initiative will be available in November. Calvin Shen, head of sales at Hex Trust, said WXRP will enable transactions with “a wider range of decentralized applications.”

The real reason for the move is far from a desire to develop the Ripple ecosystem, some observers say. Thus, Ripple may try to distance itself from the persecution of the SEC, the US exchange regulator, since it does not classify Ethereum as a security, which cannot be said about XRP.

The XRP community was wary of this decision. Some users wonder how they will use WXRP if the average commission on the Ethereum network reaches $ 200 at peak times. Others point out the high risks of the counterparty Hex Trust, which will control all the coins.

From other news. The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has announced that it will use Ripple technology to provide instant payments in USD to its corporate clients. This is the third corridor opened with Ripple, writes xrp-buy. In 2019, Ripple helped SABB open corridors for remittances to India and Sri Lanka.

Leading Asian payment platform Tranglo has partnered with Ripple to launch a new cross-border payments corridor to Mongolia. In October, Tranglo partnered with Ripple to launch an On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) provider in the Philippines.

Novatti will use XRP through its CryptoSpend Visa card in Australia.

Jordan Belfort, a retired stockbroker whose lifestyle inspired the Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street, has become a supporter of XRP. In his opinion, ХRP can reach 10 dollars.

