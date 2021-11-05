https://ria.ru/20211105/yanukovich-1757791566.html

Yanukovych was suspected of creating an organized criminal group

Yanukovych was suspected of creating an organized criminal group – Russia news today

Yanukovych was suspected of creating an organized criminal group

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine informed the former President of the country, Viktor Yanukovych, a new suspicion of the events of the "Euromaidan" in Kiev

KIEV, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine informed the former President of the country, Viktor Yanukovych, a new suspicion of the events of the “Euromaidan” in Kiev, he is accused of creating an organized criminal group, the press service of the department said on Friday. reported the suspicion to the ex-president of Ukraine as the head of an organized criminal group. According to the investigation, the group included former officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of them are suspected of committing grave and especially grave criminal offenses during mass protests that took place in the center of Kiev from 18 to 20 February 2014, “the report says. According to the department, members of the organized criminal group led by Yanukovych allegedly committed” terrorist acts to intimidate the population, which led to grave consequences and death of people, “obstructed protests in Kiev, and also exceeded power and official powers. It has not established that due to the activities of this criminal group during the specified period, 76 citizens died, more than 800 received bodily injuries of varying severity. Several cases were initiated against Yanukovych in Ukraine. At the end of January 2019, the Obolonsky District Court of Kiev convicted Yanukovych in a high treason case and sentenced him in absentia to 13 years in prison. Private lawyers of the ex-president, as well as state lawyer Yuri Ryabovol, filed appeals against the verdict. The ex-president of Ukraine himself believes that the verdict has nothing to do with the law, and the trial was a “political order”. He also stated that unprecedented pressure was exerted on the judges in his case. On October 2, 2020, the Kiev Court of Appeal upheld the verdict on Yanukovych in the high treason case, the verdict came into force. After that, the defense of the ex-president filed a cassation.In November 2013, after the Ukrainian government announced the suspension of the signing of an association agreement with the EU, the main Kiev square – Independence Square (Independence Square) – was occupied by supporters of European integration. Later, the square became the epicenter of the confrontation between security forces and radicals. The new Ukrainian authorities blamed for the deaths of more than 100 people on their political opponent – the incumbent Viktor Yanukovych and the special division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs “Berkut”.

Ukraine

Kiev

2021

news

ru-RU

